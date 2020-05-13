Sports car driver stopped doing 100mph on Acle Straight

The sports car stopped after beingt clocked doing 1000pm on the Acle Straight. Picture: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

A sports car driver is facing a court date after being caught both doing 100mph on the A47 Acle Straight.

This vehicle has been stopped on the #AcleStraight after a follow check behind indicated speeds of up to 100mph

Driver has been reported to court

Again the roads are less busy but it doesnt change the legality of the limit or the dangers the @fatal4 presents #1826/595 #slowdown pic.twitter.com/XOxn1Onkgd — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) May 13, 2020

Police said the vehicle had been stopped on Wednesday evening after being followed by a patrol car that had monitored its speed.

The driver was clocked doing excessive speed and has been reported. The speed means they face an automatic court date.

It comes after Norfolk Police said it had seen an increase in drivers hitting the 100mph mark on roads during the coronavirus lockdown.

Since the start of lockdown in March, 1.1% of vehicles were caught speeding at more than 100mph, double the same period last year.

Two speeding drivers were stopped doing 122mph on the Norwich southern by-pass on Saturday, May 9.

The Acle Straight is a notorious accident blackspot. In March two women were killed when their car collided with a van.