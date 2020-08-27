Search

Driver sped at 99mph on A47 using a spare wheel

PUBLISHED: 19:37 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 19:37 27 August 2020

A driver was using a spare wheel when stopped doing 99mph on the A47. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

An uninsured driver was clocked at 99mph on the A47 while using a spare tyre.

The motorist was stopped for excessive speed by police in the Hockering area on Thursday afternoon.

Officers discovered that his vehicle was using a skinny space saver spare tyre.

The Highway Code states these are only designed for temporary use in an emergency. They are limited to speeds of 50mph and should be replaced with one that matches the rest of your tyres as soon as possible.

After the driver was found to be uninsured the vehicle was seized.

Two other motorists were issued with traffic offence reports after being stopped doing 96mph and 94mph on the A47 near Dereham.

