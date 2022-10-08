Driver caught hitting speeds of more than 130mph on A47

A driver was caught hitting speeds of more than 130mph on the A47 - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A driver has been reported for driving at speeds of more than 100mph on the A47.

In a tweet on Saturday (October 8), Norfolk and Suffolk Armed Policing Team confirmed a vehicle had been spotted driving at 136mph in Postwick, near Norwich.

They wrote: "#AcleRAPT have just reported the driver of this vehicle for travelling in excess of 130mph on the A47 at Postwick.

"A court appearance now awaits the driver where they face the possibility of a ban."