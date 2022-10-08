News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Driver caught hitting speeds of more than 130mph on A47

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:50 PM October 8, 2022
A driver was caught hitting speeds of more than 130mph on the A47

A driver was caught hitting speeds of more than 130mph on the A47 - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A driver has been reported for driving at speeds of more than 100mph on the A47.

In a tweet on Saturday (October 8), Norfolk and Suffolk Armed Policing Team confirmed a vehicle had been spotted driving at 136mph in Postwick, near Norwich.

They wrote: "#AcleRAPT have just reported the driver of this vehicle for travelling in excess of 130mph on the A47 at Postwick.

"A court appearance now awaits the driver where they face the possibility of a ban."

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Tiffany Long, 24, of the White Hart in Ashill

'I'm absolutely gobsmacked' - Norfolk village pub chef wins national award

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
La Mama's

Takeaway with zero rating for food hygiene could be prosecuted

Nigel Chapman

Logo Icon
Police have released CCTV images of a group of people they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Norwich

Norwich Live News

Man knocked unconscious and jaw fractured in city assault

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Tourists enjoying sunny weather at Hunstanton in 1966

Nostalgia

Stroll along the prom at this Norfolk seaside town in the 1960s

Ben Craske

Author Picture Icon