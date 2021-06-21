News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man denies causing death by careless driving on A47 in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:16 PM June 21, 2021    Updated: 4:41 PM June 21, 2021
Richard Hindry leaving Norwich Magistrates Court.

Richard Hindry leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A man has appeared in court after being charged with causing death by careless driving.

Maureen Powley, 83, was a front seat passenger in a  car which was struck by a VW Bora vehicle at Dereham Road, close to the junction with the A47 near Wendling.

Following the crash, which happened at about 2pm on July 8 last year, the victim was taken to hospital.

But despite treatment for her injuries she later died following a cardiac arrest she suffered in hospital.

Richard Hindry, the driver of the Bora, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (June 21) charged with causing death by careless driving.

Hindry, of West End, Bradenham, near Thetford, denied the charge.

The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on July 19.

Hindry also faces charges of driving without due care and attention and two offences of driving a vehicle with insufficient tread on the tyres.

