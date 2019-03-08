Search

Driver 'stuck fingers up' at unmarked police car while parked on pedestrian crossing

PUBLISHED: 10:44 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 30 June 2019

The driver was reported to court. Picture: Archant

A driver who stuck his fingers up at police who asked them to move their car has been reported to court.

Officers in an unmarked police car in Norwich asked the driver to move after they had stopped on the zig zags at a pedestrian crossing.

The driver ignored the warning and stuck their fingers up at the officers, and was reported to court.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team tweeted: "Stopping on zig zags at a pedestrian crossing isn't good and then sticking your fingers up at the unmarked car who asks you to move, is even worse."

Comments have been disabled on this article.

