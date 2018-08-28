Search

Driver on the run after fleeing crash

PUBLISHED: 07:09 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:26 09 January 2019

Emergency services were called to a crash in Bury Road, Thetford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk Constabulary

Police are searching for a driver who ran off after being invovled in a car crash.

Emergency services were called to Bury Road, in Thetford, at 10.50pm on Tuesday, January 8.

Breckland police said a single vehicle was involved in the crash and the driver had run away before emergency services arrived at the scene.

Firefighters from Thetford also went to the crash. They used hydraulic rescue equipment to make the scene and the vehicle safe.

