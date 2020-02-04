Search

Hit-and-run driver offered to take crash victim to McDonalds before fleeing

PUBLISHED: 11:46 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 05 February 2020

A driver offered to take a woman he hit to McDonalds. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

The victim of a hit-and-run crash has described how the driver who hit her offered to take her to McDonalds as she lay in the road with multiple broken bones.

The junction where Miss Degraph was hit. Picture: GoogleThe junction where Miss Degraph was hit. Picture: Google

Michele Degraph was walking to work at about 6.30am on Monday, February 4, when she was struck by a car while crossing London Road, in Thetford.

The driver stopped and offered to take her to a nearby McDonalds as he could not ring an ambulance because he did not have a phone.

Miss Degraph, who works at B&Q on the Forest Retail Park, said she offered her mobile phone but the driver got in his car and left.

Speaking from the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds where she is being treated for injuries, Miss Degraph said: "I looked left and right and got part of the way across when a car came out of nowhere.

The McDonald's on the Forest Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Rebecca MurphyThe McDonald's on the Forest Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

"I was knocked up into the air, fell on the bonnet and came back down on the floor.

"He got out of the car and asked if I was okay. He said he didn't have a phone.

"I offered him mine to call an ambulance but he offered to take me to McDonalds but I pleaded for him to call an ambulance but he got in the car to leave, and left me there."

Miss Degraph, of Castleford Close, Thetford, was left with a broken shoulder, broken knee and a broken leg.

She was forced to ring an ambulance herself while laying in the middle of the road. Emergency services took her to hospital to have operations for her injuries.

"I'm angry," Miss Degraph added. "I wouldn't have minded if they had rung an ambulance then went but I never expected for them to leave me there."

Police have launched an investigation to find the driver.

A spokesman said: "The car driver initially stopped at the scene, but returned to the vehicle and drove off.

"Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or the manner of driving prior to the incident to get in touch. They're also keen to hear from anybody who may have dashcam footage."

Anyone with information should contact PC Wendy Frary on 101 quoting incident number 83 of the 4 February 2020.

