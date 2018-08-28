Search

Driver of Aston Martin caught speeding at 119mph on A11 has ‘no excuse’ for ‘temporary lapse into old habits’

PUBLISHED: 14:35 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:02 21 January 2019

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

A motorist who was caught speeding in his Aston Martin at almost 120mph on the A11 said he had “no excuse” for his actions.

George Tuffnell, 29, was driving his Aston Martin Vantage on the A11 at Ketteringham at 119mph - almost 50mph above the 70mph limit.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard Tuffnell was caught by police at just after 12.50pm on April 19 last year.

Tuffnell, of Lark Rise, Mulbarton, did not appear in court on Monday (January 21) but had pleaded guilty to the offence by post.

He wrote to the court to say there was “no excuse” for his actions which he described as a “temporary lapse into old habits”.

He explained to the court that he had a young child that he had to take to a child minders.

But Tuffnell was banned from driving for 56 days by city magistrates who also fined him £380, ordered him to pay £100 costs and a £38 victim surcharge.

