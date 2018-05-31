Search

Driver to face trial over death of motorcylist

PUBLISHED: 16:39 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:39 17 July 2020

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

A motorist will stand trial over the death of a 54-year-old motorcyclist in a crash.

Steven Mouncer, of Harleston, died on October 26, 2018, after the motorbike he was riding was involved in a collision with an Audi A4 in Needham.

The driver of the Audi, Michael Coulthard, 68, of Old Quarry Road, Gwent, who appeared over a link at Norwich Crown Court, pleaded not guilty to causing death by careless driving of Mr Mouncer.

Chris Youell, appeared for the prosecution at the short hearing and Andrew Nuttall for Coulthard.

A trial date was fixed for February 1 and is expected to last about five days.

Coulthard was bailed to appear at his trial.

Mr Mouncer’s funeral which was held at St John the Baptist Church, in Harleston saw fellow bikers lead the procession through Harleston, while funds were also raised for the British Biker Relief Foundation in his memory.

