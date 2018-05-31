Driver to face trial over death of motorcylist

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A motorist will stand trial over the death of a 54-year-old motorcyclist in a crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Steven Mouncer, of Harleston, died on October 26, 2018, after the motorbike he was riding was involved in a collision with an Audi A4 in Needham.

The driver of the Audi, Michael Coulthard, 68, of Old Quarry Road, Gwent, who appeared over a link at Norwich Crown Court, pleaded not guilty to causing death by careless driving of Mr Mouncer.

You may also want to watch:

Chris Youell, appeared for the prosecution at the short hearing and Andrew Nuttall for Coulthard.

A trial date was fixed for February 1 and is expected to last about five days.

Coulthard was bailed to appear at his trial.

Mr Mouncer’s funeral which was held at St John the Baptist Church, in Harleston saw fellow bikers lead the procession through Harleston, while funds were also raised for the British Biker Relief Foundation in his memory.