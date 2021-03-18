Distracted driver looked in his bag before killing woman in crash

Published: 6:00 AM March 18, 2021

Laurynas Traideris appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 17 when he admitted causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A driver who took his eyes off the road to look into his bag crashed into the back of a car and killed the woman behind the wheel.

Laurynas Traideris, 23, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 17 after being charged with causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving.

Traideris, from St John's Terrace, Great Yarmouth, who spoke through an interpreter, pleaded guilty to the offence.

Wendy Tarr, the driver of a Fiat 500, sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where she died, more than two weeks later, on September 27 last year.

Emergency services were called following the four-vehicle crash on the A143 Bungay Road at Scole, near to the junction with Kiln Lane.

A white Ford Transit van, blue Fiat 500, grey Ford Focus and black Ford Galaxy were involved in the crash just before 9.30am on September 10.

Paul Huxley, prosecuting, said the victim had been waiting behind a car when the defendant, who had been travelling in the same direction, "collided with the rear of her Fiat".

The collision resulted in the victim's Fiat being "shunted into the path of an oncoming Ford Galaxy".

Mr Huxley said the forensic collision report carried out by police noted there was a comment made by the defendant at the time when he stated he "briefly looked into his rucksack" which caused the lack of concentration.

Mr Huxley had said the case, which had "tragically resulted in this particular outcome" should progress to the crown court for sentence.

But district judge Shanta Deonarine ruled the matter should remain at the magistrates' court.

She adjourned sentence until April 13 in order that reports could be prepared.

Traideris, who was represented in court by Ralph Gillam, was told that "all options" were open, including the matter being sent to crown court for sentencing.

An interim disqualification from driving was imposed on Traideris.



