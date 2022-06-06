Driver in high-vis jacket involved in altercation with group of children
- Credit: Google Maps
A male driver was involved in an altercation with a group of children in Thetford.
The incident happened on the A134 at the junction with Queensway at about 7.20pm on Saturday, May 28.
It involved a silver Kia Sportage which stopped abruptly near a group of children at the junction.
The male driver, who was wearing a high-vis jacket, was then involved in an altercation with the group before returning to the vehicle and turning into Kingsway.
Detective constable Clare Gardner said “We have made investigations locally and studied available CCTV.
"Due to the nature of the incident, we would appeal for the driver to come forward and speak to us.”
If you witnessed this incident or have any information regarding the driver of that vehicle, please contact 101 quoting the crime ref number 36 40194 22.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.