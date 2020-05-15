Search

Advanced search

Driver’s relief his children were not in car when rammed

PUBLISHED: 06:49 16 May 2020

The Bungay one-way system which Oliver Elton drove up the wrong way. PIC: Nick Butcher.

The Bungay one-way system which Oliver Elton drove up the wrong way. PIC: Nick Butcher.

Archant

A father has said he will never forget the fear he felt when his car was rammed three times by a “lunatic driver”, a court has heard.

Oliver Elton, 23, had been staying with his partner during the coronavirus lockdown but left after smashing up her phone following an argument.

Norwich Crown Court heard Elton had also damaged his partner’s mother’s car and a wall after going to her house to pick up some things before he left in his Audi car.

Stephen Mather, prosecuting, said a motorist, in a Seat car, described how Elton was “hossing it” before he “hit the back” of his car in the Saxlingham Thorpe area.

He felt “sheer panic” but was then hit twice more by Elton as he passed him. He said [Elton] “was driving so fast I thought he was going to end up crashing and killing himself”.

After being notified about Elton, police tried to get ahead of him and set up a stinger. Elton was seen by police speeding the wrong way down a one-way street in Bungay before he came to a stop. Officers pulled alongside the car to stop him getting out.

You may also want to watch:

The court heard a statement from the motorist in the Seat who said he would “never forget the fear going through my mind when Elton almost drove me off the road”.

He said he was “relieved” his children were not in the car “when this lunatic driver drove into me”.

Elton, of Nelson Close, Harleston, appeared in court for sentence yesterday having previously admitted four counts of criminal damage on April 4/5 this year.

He also admitted driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving without insurance and failing to provide a specimen of blood.

Sentencing Elton to a total of 13 months in prison, suspended for 24 months, Judge Stephen Holt said he had behaved in a “spiteful way” prior to driving dangerously.

Elton was also ordered to do 200 hours’ unpaid work, abide by a six-month curfew and carry out up to 35 days’ rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also banned from going within 500 metres of Jubilee Walk, Poringland, for five years and from driving for three years.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, said Oliver was someone “who knows he has done wrong” and his “impulsivity” and “poor decision making” were from a young man yet to show full maturity.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police fine more than 300 people for ignoring lockdown rules

Police give out fines to people in Wells for not following coronavirus lockdown rules. Picture: Archant

31 Norfolk restaurants, pubs and cafes which are now offering takeaways

Harry's burger bar in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Hundreds of homes and school could be built next to NDR

More than 500 homes could be built next to the Norwich NDR. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pretty Things frontman Phil May dies in Norfolk after surgery complications

The group Pretty Things from the 60s with lead singer Phil May, left, and guitarist Dick Taylor, centre. Photo: Submitted

Framework to ease Norwich out of lockdown revealed

A framework to bring Norwich out of lockdown has been revealed. Photo: Lauren Cope

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Police called to Norfolk tip after man blocks entrance

Police were called to an incident at the King's Lynn Recycling Centre in Saddlebow. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hundreds of homes and school could be built next to NDR

More than 500 homes could be built next to the Norwich NDR. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Cancer treatment inspires new dad to raise £18k for NNUH with mass head shave

James Barham was diagnosed with aggresive leukaemia five weeks after the birth of his son. He has raised more than £18k for the NNUH while undergoing chem at the hospital. Picture: James Barham

Police fine more than 300 people for ignoring lockdown rules

Police give out fines to people in Wells for not following coronavirus lockdown rules. Picture: Archant

Care worker appeals for help to catch arsonists who set her car on fire

Police are treating the incident on Fredrick Road as arson. Photo: Theresa Rushmer

Survey: tell us what you think about schools reopening

Many parents have struggled with home schooling during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24