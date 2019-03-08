Search

Shaving foam on number plate lands driver in hot water with police

PUBLISHED: 20:03 29 September 2019 | UPDATED: 20:03 29 September 2019

Police in South Norfolk seized a vehicle which had shaving foam parially covering its number plate. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Police in South Norfolk seized a vehicle which had shaving foam parially covering its number plate. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk Constabulary

Shaving foam on a number plate led to a driver having their car seized by Norfolk police.

South Norfolk police stopped the car on Saturday (September 28) night because the white foam was partially obscuring the rear number plate.

ANd they then discovered the Jeep had no MOT or insurance, so police seized the car.

