Driver and passengers fled the scene in another car following A146 crash

The scene of the crash in Worlingham - Credit: Google Maps

A driver and their passengers involved in a crash on the A146 fled the scene in a different car after leaving the passenger of another vehicle injured.

It came after the two-car crash on the A146 Worlingham roundabout near Beccles which involved a white BMW 330D and a grey Vauxhall Zafira.

The crash happened at about 4.55pm on Sunday, October 9, and saw those travelling in the BMW flee the scene in another vehicle.

Ambulance crews were in attendance, with one person from the Vauxhall suffering injuries. However, they are not believed to be life threatening or changing.

After the incident, the road was closed before reopening at 7.49pm following the recovery of the cars.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has any dashcam footage or who witnessed the manner of the driving of the vehicles before the collision is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.