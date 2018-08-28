Appeal after driver crashed into three walls before fleeing scene

The devastation caused following a crash on Montgomery Avenue in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

Police are continuing to hunt the driver of a car, which careered off the road and caused significant damage to the walls of three houses.

Inquiries are continuing in connection with the collision after a man fled from the scene following the crash.

Householders described how their homes shook as they were awoken by dramatic scenes when a VW Beetle Sport careered off the road and hit three walls and a wheelchair accessible vehicle on Montgomery Avenue in Lowestoft.

The crash, which happened about 10.20pm on Tuesday, October 9, significantly damaged the walls of three houses, while the VW Beetle Sport also hit a lamppost and slightly damaged one car on its way down the road before it spun out of control and ploughed into a red Toyota Verso parked on a driveway.

After fleeing from the scene of the crash, the motorist is yet to be located by police.

A police spokesman said: “Enquiries are still ongoing.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has any information, should call Lowestoft police on 101, quoting crime reference 583 74/18.