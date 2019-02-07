Search

Driver found to be five times over drink drive limit after crash

07 February, 2019 - 18:37
A driver was found to be five times over the limit. Picture: Ian Burt.

A driver was found to be five times over the limit. Picture: Ian Burt.

A driver has been found to be five times over the drink drive limit after they crashed their car.

The results of the breath test. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing TeamThe results of the breath test. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Officers were called to a one vehicle crash on Loke Road, King’s Lynn, at around 3.15pm today where a driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after hitting parked cars.

The driver provided a breath sample which showed that they were five times over the legal drink driving limit.

On Twitter Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said: “West team assisted King’s Lynn Police with a non-injury RTC on Loke Road where a driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after colliding with parked cars.

“Driver has provided an evidential reading in excess of five times the limit, 185ugs, limit is 35ugs.”

Sgt Chris Harris, from Norfolk Police, said that it was one of the worst readings he had ever seen.

He commented: “Unbelievable, one of the highest evidential readings I have seen. We know drink driving means you are more likely going to kill or seriously injurer someone, including yourself. Just glad nobody was hurt.”

