Driver fined £275 after crash that has left motorcyclist partially paralysed

PUBLISHED: 12:37 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:56 17 June 2019

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

A motorcyclist may never regain full use of his arms following an accident that saw his bike hit by a car on the A140 at Horsham, a court was told.

Lee Barker required emergency surgery to insert rods into his arm and suffered serious nerve damage that he has not recovered from after the accident on February 22 last year.

Erika Skripkaite, of Meadow Way, Horsham, was driving her Mini to work when it hit Mr Barker's motorbike as she pulled out of Church Street on to the A140 at shortly before 8am.

The 27-year-old driver pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (June 17).

In a statement read out in court, Mr Barker said he now needs help with basic tasks and his injuries have affected his relationship with his partner.

He said: "I don't like having to have people do things for me but I am now in a position where I have no choice. I need help so have to put up with it.

"I still have no idea whether I regain full use of both arms which would put me back to where I was before the collision. I may never be able to ride a bike again."

He added: "I regularly ask myself what if I had left home earlier or later or what if I had taken a different route? This collision has been life changing for me.

"I believe I did nothing wrong but I am the one suffering for someone else's stupidity. I know that the driver did not do this deliberately, however all I ask is how did you not see me?"

Skripkaite, who the court heard suffered a factured skull and eye socket, broken ribs and pelvis in the accident, was fined £275 and ordered to pay £620 costs.

Timothy Greaves, for Skripkaite, said: "She still cannot explain how this happened. She did not see the motorcyclist and she cannot explain why she did not see him.

"Every time she drives she thinks of the accident and the victim she is very sorry for what happened and the consequences that came from her misjudgement of a mannouvure."

