Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Driver fails to stop for police

person

Taz Ali

Published: 3:39 PM August 9, 2018    Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020
Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver failed to stop for officers in Kings Lynn Photo: J

Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver failed to stop for officers in Kings Lynn Photo: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences after a driver failed to stop for police.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the fail to stop incident in King's Lynn.

On Saturday, August 4, at 6.10pm, a red Citreon Saxo made off from police on Hardwick Road, before travelling along Hansa Road at the Hardwick Industrial Estate.

A man aged in his 50s and from the Downham Market area was later arrested on suspicion of driving offences and has since been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Anyone who may have witnessed the manner of driving of the red Citreon at around the time of the incident – or anyone who may have dash cam footage – should contact PC Phillip Nash at Downham Market Police Station on 101.

