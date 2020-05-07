Driver hit 132mph on A47 after argument with partner

A driver has been caught speeding at 132mph on the A47 near Norwich following an argument with his partner.

Officers with Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) caught a BMW Z4 car travelling past the A140 junction on the A47.

PC Mark Carter said the vehicle was stopped and the “driver stated he was out after an argument with his partner”.

He added that the driver admitted the speedometer in his car was reading nearly 150mph.

Details of the stop, which happened on April 13, comes amid a raft of other speeding offences during the coronavirus lockdown.

on Sunday, May 3, a motorcyclist with a goldfish in his rucksack was caught doing 125mph on the A47.

It came on the same day another road user was caught travelling at 127mph along the A47 at Norwich, heading towards Great Yarmouth.

Chief inspector Kris Barnard, head of the Joint Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: “It is very disappointing to see such a dramatic increase in speeding drivers, especially when we are seeing fewer vehicles on our roads.”

He added: “If you are involved in a serious collision you are highly likely to need vital health care, therefore increasing the demand on our NHS.”