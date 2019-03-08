Driver crashed into car at petrol station and injured motorist, court hears

An elderly driver who crashed into a car on a petrol station forecourt and injured a motorist who had been refuelling was due to appear in court.

Melvin Flavell, 74, has been charged with driving without due care and attention following a crash on the forecourt of the Co-op filling station at Hopton-on-Sea.

While manoeuvring his VW Passat between vehicles parked for refuelling Flavell crashed into the back of a BMW which shunted forward into the hip of the occupant who was refuelling at the time.

Flavell, of Isis Close, Gorleston was due to appear at court on Monday (July 22) but did not attend.

He has also been charged with failing to stop after an accident and failing to report it.

The case was adjourned to a date to be fixed.