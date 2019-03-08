Search

Driver collided with cars and caused 'substantial damage', court hears

PUBLISHED: 06:30 23 July 2019

Vitor Gomes Da Cruz, 33, from Hotblack Road, Norwich, has been charged driving without due care and attention following a crash in October last year. Pictured, Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A motorist has been asked to appear in court after being charged following a four vehicle crash on the A47 at North Burlingham.

Vitor Gomes Da Cruz, 33, from Hotblack Road, Norwich, has been charged driving without due care and attention following a crash in October last year.

Da Cruz, who was driving an Audi A3, had been distracted while adjusting the radio and failed to see the vehicles in front stopping.

He failed to brake in time and collided with a Mercedes in front, causing loss of control and then collided with two other vehicles and caused another vehicle to take evasive action in order to avoid a collision.

The incident, which happened on October 8 last year, resulted in substantial damage to the vehicles he struck.

The defendant was meant to appear in court on Monday (22) but failed to attend.

The case has been adjourned to a date to be fixed.

