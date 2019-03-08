Driver caught speeding on A11 after clocking 115mph

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team caught a motorist driving at 115mph on the A11 at Elveden. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver was caught speeding after clocking 115mph on the A11.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The motorist was stopped at Elveden in Suffolk by the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team on Sunday, October 13.

A tweet by Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said: "Driver has been dealt with for doing 115mph on #A11 #Elveden in wet conditions. Excuse 'I was following the car in front and didn't know how fast they were going'. Already lost licence for speeding in past! Another trip to court for this driver. #fatal4 #neverlearn."