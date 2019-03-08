Search

Driver caught speeding on A11 after clocking 115mph

PUBLISHED: 17:40 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:54 13 October 2019

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team caught a motorist driving at 115mph on the A11 at Elveden. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver was caught speeding after clocking 115mph on the A11.

The motorist was stopped at Elveden in Suffolk by the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team on Sunday, October 13.

A tweet by Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said: "Driver has been dealt with for doing 115mph on #A11 #Elveden in wet conditions. Excuse 'I was following the car in front and didn't know how fast they were going'. Already lost licence for speeding in past! Another trip to court for this driver. #fatal4 #neverlearn."

