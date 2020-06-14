Police catch motorist driving at almost 70mph in a 30mph speed zone
PUBLISHED: 22:30 14 June 2020 | UPDATED: 22:30 14 June 2020
A motorist has been caught going almost 40mph above the 30mph speed limit in Lowestoft.
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) have been conducting speed enforcement in Beccles Road, Lowestoft, following complaints about speeding motorists from people living in the area.
The team caught one motorist travelling at 67mph on the road, which has a 30mph speed limit.
You may also want to watch:
Officers said the vehicle was also found to be in a dangerous condition.
The team publicised the stop on social media.
The NSRAPT team tweeted: “After complaints received from members of public, we’ve attended #BecclesRoad in #Lowestoft this evening to conduct speed enforcement. Several #TORs issued including one vehicle travelling at 67mph which transpired to also be in a dangerous condition. #1826 #fatal4 #speedkills”.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.