Police catch motorist driving at almost 70mph in a 30mph speed zone

A motorist was caught driving at 67mph in a 30mph zone in Lowestoft. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

A motorist has been caught going almost 40mph above the 30mph speed limit in Lowestoft.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) have been conducting speed enforcement in Beccles Road, Lowestoft, following complaints about speeding motorists from people living in the area.

The team caught one motorist travelling at 67mph on the road, which has a 30mph speed limit.

You may also want to watch:

Officers said the vehicle was also found to be in a dangerous condition.

The team publicised the stop on social media.

The NSRAPT team tweeted: “After complaints received from members of public, we’ve attended #BecclesRoad in #Lowestoft this evening to conduct speed enforcement. Several #TORs issued including one vehicle travelling at 67mph which transpired to also be in a dangerous condition. #1826 #fatal4 #speedkills”.