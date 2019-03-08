Driver caught at 'dangerous and totally unacceptable' speed on A47
PUBLISHED: 10:01 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:37 06 November 2019
A driver was caught speeding at a "dangerous and totally unacceptable" 110mph on the edge of Norwich.
South Norfolk police stopped the man on the A47 Southern Bypass at Harford Bridge on Tuesday (November 5) night.
They said: "A dangerous and totally unacceptable speed!
"Driving in this manner was putting himself and other road users in danger."
They added the driver has been reported for the offence.
