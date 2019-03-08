Search

Man caught speeding at 70mph in 40 limit

PUBLISHED: 07:07 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:07 05 July 2019

The car was caught travelling at 70mph in a 40 zone near Kings Lynn. Photo: Police

Archant

Police have tracked a man caught driving at 70mph in a 40mph limit.

Officers spotted the man travelling at 71mph in the 40 zone near Kings Lynn and attempted to stop him.

However he ignored the attempt and officers lost sight of the vehicle.

But around 11pm Thursday night police tracked the car, which was seized and opened enquiries into the incident.

In a post on twitter the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team said: "officers tried to stop this vehicle in Kings Lynn after it was caught at 71mph in a 40 limit. The driver didn't want to stop and made off. Unfortunately for him we found his car, seized it and have plenty of enquiries open to us."

