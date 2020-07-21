Driver caught doing 134mph on NDR
PUBLISHED: 07:20 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:10 21 July 2020
Victoria Pertusa
A driver was caught speeding at 134mph on the NDR.
They were one of 16 drivers caught speeding on the £205m road - officially called the Broadland Northway - during speed enforcement carried out by police on Saturday.
The driver was speeding at 134mph in a 70mph zone on the road, which stretches from the A47 at Postwick to the A1067 Fakenham Road.
Another driver was caught speeding at 66mph in a 30mph zone.
On Twitter, Broadland Police said: “Speeding on the NDR is often raised as a concern by local residents.”
