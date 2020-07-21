Driver caught doing 134mph on NDR

Sixteen drivers were caught speeding on the NDR by Norfolk police. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Victoria Pertusa

A driver was caught speeding at 134mph on the NDR.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

@NSRAPT were out conducting speed enforcement on 18/07.



Speeding on the NDR is often raised as a concern by local residents.



16 drivers were reported for speeding. One rider was reported for 134 mph in a 70 limit and a driver for 66 mph in a 30 limit.#Fatal4 #PC1636 pic.twitter.com/Tzk51VdPiD — Broadland Police (@BroadlandPolice) July 20, 2020

They were one of 16 drivers caught speeding on the £205m road - officially called the Broadland Northway - during speed enforcement carried out by police on Saturday.

The driver was speeding at 134mph in a 70mph zone on the road, which stretches from the A47 at Postwick to the A1067 Fakenham Road.

Another driver was caught speeding at 66mph in a 30mph zone.

On Twitter, Broadland Police said: “Speeding on the NDR is often raised as a concern by local residents.”

A driver was caught speeding at 134mph in a 70mph zone on the NDR. Picture: Broadland Police A driver was caught speeding at 134mph in a 70mph zone on the NDR. Picture: Broadland Police

More to follow.