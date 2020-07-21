Search

Advanced search

Driver caught doing 134mph on NDR

PUBLISHED: 07:20 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:10 21 July 2020

Sixteen drivers were caught speeding on the NDR by Norfolk police. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Sixteen drivers were caught speeding on the NDR by Norfolk police. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Victoria Pertusa

A driver was caught speeding at 134mph on the NDR.

They were one of 16 drivers caught speeding on the £205m road - officially called the Broadland Northway - during speed enforcement carried out by police on Saturday.

The driver was speeding at 134mph in a 70mph zone on the road, which stretches from the A47 at Postwick to the A1067 Fakenham Road.

Another driver was caught speeding at 66mph in a 30mph zone.

On Twitter, Broadland Police said: “Speeding on the NDR is often raised as a concern by local residents.”

A driver was caught speeding at 134mph in a 70mph zone on the NDR. Picture: Broadland PoliceA driver was caught speeding at 134mph in a 70mph zone on the NDR. Picture: Broadland Police

More to follow.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

‘Huge explosion’ heard as bomb is detonated at golf course

A bomb disposal team was called to The Royal Cromer Golf Club on Monday afternoon after a mortar bomb was discovered on the course. Picture: Jo Clark

Coronavirus probe call over high number of cases in west Norfolk

A call has been made for an inquiry into why coronavirus cases were higher in west Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two people pulled from the water in dramatic Sea Palling rescue

The air ambulance was called to Sea Palling on Monday July 20, after two people got into difficulty in the water. Picture: Supplied

‘My job is on the line’ - Working mothers concerned about impact of school’s new timetable

Ormiston Cliff Park Junior Academy has said that breakfast and after-school clubs will not be

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

‘An unholy mess’: social club reopens despite legal challenge from community centre

Caister-on-Sea Social Club gathering for their Christmas event. Photo: Moya Pateman

‘Huge explosion’ heard as bomb is detonated at golf course

A bomb disposal team was called to The Royal Cromer Golf Club on Monday afternoon after a mortar bomb was discovered on the course. Picture: Jo Clark

Police find 10 polytunnels filled with cannabis plants

Some of the cannabis plants discovered in polytunnels in the Hockwold Fen area near Downham Market, on July 18, 2020. Picture: Norfolk Police

Coronavirus probe call over high number of cases in west Norfolk

A call has been made for an inquiry into why coronavirus cases were higher in west Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Huge explosion’ heard as bomb is detonated at golf course

A bomb disposal team was called to The Royal Cromer Golf Club on Monday afternoon after a mortar bomb was discovered on the course. Picture: Jo Clark

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

Driver caught doing 134mph on NDR

Sixteen drivers were caught speeding on the NDR by Norfolk police. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Norfolk pubs given £25,000 ‘lifeline’ to help secure long-term future

Some of the team who helped Beeston Ploughshare pub in 2019. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Swimming pool shut until November, despite leisure centres opening

Dereham Leisure Centre is set to reopen following coronavirus lockdown - but the swimming pool will stay shut until November. Picture: Archant