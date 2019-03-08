Driver caught on phone on A47 with four-year-old child in car
PUBLISHED: 16:46 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:46 26 October 2019
Archant
A driver has been stopped by police after using a phone on the A47 while travelling with their four-year-old child.
Officers caught the driver on the A47 near Brundall on Saturday.
In a tweet, Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said: "#A47 Brundall - Vehicle stopped as driver was on phone with their 4 year old in car. #BePhoneSmart #Fatal4 #NotWorthTheRisk We can't be everywhere but we can be somewhere #RCRT 142/7007."
The hashtag, #FatalFour, in the tweet refers to the four biggest dangers while driving.
Along with driving while using a mobile phone, they are travelling at excessive speed, failing to wear a seatbelt and drink driving.
