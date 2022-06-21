News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Driver caught doing 93mph on a 50mph stretch of A47

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:12 AM June 21, 2022
The speed reading showing the driver was travelling at 93mph.

The speed reading showing the driver was travelling at 93mph. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A driver has been clocked doing 93mph in a 50mph zone.

The man was caught by a member of the Norfolk Police's Constabulary Road Casualty Reduction Team, who was able to to catch him with a speed gun near the staggered crossroads on the A47 in North Burlingham, near Blofield at about 7am yesterday.

The driver, who lived in the area, was stopped and reported for the offence.

It is thought that due to the speed he was travelling at he will likely face a summons to court.

Teams were in the area as the part of road sees frequent crashes.



