Driver caught doing 93mph on a 50mph stretch of A47

The speed reading showing the driver was travelling at 93mph. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A driver has been clocked doing 93mph in a 50mph zone.

The man was caught by a member of the Norfolk Police's Constabulary Road Casualty Reduction Team, who was able to to catch him with a speed gun near the staggered crossroads on the A47 in North Burlingham, near Blofield at about 7am yesterday.

The driver, who lived in the area, was stopped and reported for the offence.

93mph in the 50mph speed limit on A47 at North Burlingham! Driver reported, will have to explain himself at court. #RCRT #Fatal5 #1504 #Roadsafety pic.twitter.com/dA7vkDwVyO — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) June 20, 2022

It is thought that due to the speed he was travelling at he will likely face a summons to court.

Teams were in the area as the part of road sees frequent crashes.







