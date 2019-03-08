Search

Audi driver caught speeding at 80mph in 50mph zone gives police wrong name

PUBLISHED: 11:54 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 05 July 2019

A man was caught driving at 80mph in a 50mph zone on the B1150 in Scottow. Picture Google.

A man caught driving 80mph in a 50mph zone in Scottow gave police a false name when he was caught.

Jordan Henry, 34, told officers his name was Colin McGilvery when he was stopped on the B1150 on December 12 last year.

He was driving an Audi A3 at the time without third party insurance and on an expired driving licence.

Norwich Magistrates' Court heard on Friday that police only discovered Henry had provided a fake name when they made another traffic stop on February 25.

Prosecutor Robyn Khan said: "Officers spotter the same vehicle being driven by a female. The passenger was the same male they stopped in 2018.

"They greeted the defendant as Mr McGilvery."

She said Henry had his belt undone and was on his phone. He then had to be detained by officers.

When they found his driving licence they discovered he had provided them with a false name in 2018.

Henry, of St Clements Hill, Norwich, has 27 convictions for 51 offences, the court heard.

He pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty, driving without insurance and a licence and speeding. All of the offences occurred on December 12.

Simon Nicholls, for Henry, said his client accepts he was driving in someone else's car at the time.

He said: "I was amazed they [police] didn't know who he was because it seems he has been stopped by every police officer in the county at some point."

Henry received six points on his licence and fined £200. He must pay a £35 victim surcharge and £45 in costs.

