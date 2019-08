Uninsured driver caught with knife in roadside stop

A driver stopped by police in Elm near Emneth was found with the blades. Picture: King's Lynn Police King's Lynn Police

Police arrested a man after he was found with a knife.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers made the arrest after stopping the driver on the A1101 at Elm, near Emneth, on Thursday evening.

King's Lynn Police said on Twitter that he was found to be in possession of a knife and drugs, and was also driving without a licence or insurance.