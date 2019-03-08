Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Driver caught carrying two tonnes of unsecured garden waste on van avoids losing licence

PUBLISHED: 14:42 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 18 March 2019

Driver caught carrying two tonnes of unsecured garden waste on van avoids losing licence Picture: Archant

Driver caught carrying two tonnes of unsecured garden waste on van avoids losing licence Picture: Archant

Archant

A driver caught carrying two tonnes of unsecured garden waste on his van has avoided losing his licence – after telling magistrates he needed it for work.

Dad-of-two Benjamin Smith was stopped by police on July 17 last year after one of the waste bags fell from the roof of his vehicle on the A140 in Diss.

An inspection of the 28-year-old’s Vauxhall Combo van found a second bag was only secured by a single strap.

Prosecutor Waseem Raja told Norwich Magistrates’ Court there was a danger of injury to another person due to it not being properly secured.

Smith, who represented himself, said he had not long past his driving test at the time of the offence.

He said there is no training on how to secure a load to a vehicle.

“I tried my best to secure it,” he said. “I was already stopped when police pulled up as I was trying to fix the situation.

“When it did come loose I stopped.”

The court heard that Smith already had four points on his license for speeding in February last year and was at risk of gaining another three for the latest offence.

It meant he was at risk of losing his licence as both offences occurred within two years of him passing his driving test.

But Smith told magistrates if he lost his licence he would lose his job.

He said: “My boss told me if I lose my licence don’t bother coming in tomorrow.”

Smith, of Elizabeth Court, Elizabeth Way, Eye, pleaded guilty to using a vehicle on a road while there was a danger of injury due to the security of a load.

Rather than add three points to his licence, magistrates disqualified him from driving for seven days.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £100 in prosecution costs and a further £30 victim surcharge.

Had the points been added, Smith would have lost his licence and been required to retake both his practical and theory test.

Most Read

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Man arrested in Norfolk village after car set on fire

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a car was found burning in Hemsby on Sunday (March 17). Picture: Archant.

Is a new Travelodge coming to Norfolk?

Travelodge already has a number of hotels in East Anglia, like this site in Lowestoft. Photo: Andy Darnell

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Man arrested in Norfolk village after car set on fire

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a car was found burning in Hemsby on Sunday (March 17). Picture: Archant.

Is a new Travelodge coming to Norfolk?

Travelodge already has a number of hotels in East Anglia, like this site in Lowestoft. Photo: Andy Darnell

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Norfolk’s newest listed building is a Kwik Fit garage

The Kwik Fit garage in King's Lynn set to become a listed building Picture: Chris Bishop

‘That was an incredible moment’ - Moritz Leitner on feeling the love from City fans

Moritz Leitner knows the Premier League is in touching distance for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Retailer in Norwich purchases sportswear competitor

JD Sports is in Norwich's intu Chapelfield. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists