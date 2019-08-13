Driver banned after injuring three children in 60mph crash

Jordan Giles has been banned from driving for four months after a three car collision on the B1145 at Aylsham. Picture: Google Archant

A 22-year-old who injured three children and their parents after taking a bend at 60mph on a wet road has been banned from driving.

Jordan Giles said he "lost control" of his Seat Ibiza on the B1145 at Aylsham on January 12.

After "drifting" into the opposite lane he collided with two oncoming vehicles, writing off all three cars.

He admitted driving without due care and attention at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Stacie Cossey said Giles had "drifted into the opposite carriageway into the path of a blue Nissan Micra".

"He clipped that vehicle before hitting vehicle number three head on, a black Volkswagen Touran," she said.

Five people, including three children, were in the Touran when Giles struck them at "tremendous pace" Ms Cossey said.

"The driver of the Micra said she saw a car come around the bend at full speed, over the white line by about half a metre.

"The car hit her all along the driver's side and the car behind hers was also hit.

"The driver of the Volkswagen was driving at around 40mph and said the Seat came towards them at tremendous pace, skidding, and hit them full on.

"It impacted the passenger side and bounced off and hit the driver's side before coming to rest on the opposite carriageway."

In police interview Giles, of Normandy Drive, Dereham, said the back end of his car started "slipping out" as he took the turn at 60mph.

"The driver of the Touran suffered traumatic dissection of the carotid artery and the passenger suffered a fractured wrist," Ms Cossey added.

"Three children in the back of the car received multiple bruises, chipped teeth, trauma and tissue damage.

"All three vehicles were written off."

Appearing unrepresented, Giles told the court: "I came around the right hand bend and the back came out.

"I tried braking but I scraped down the side of the Micra and hit the Touran.

"I checked if the kids and parents in the car were alright and waited for the police to turn up."

Chair of the bench Darren Gilkes banned Giles from driving for four months.

"You caused serious injury with excessive speed on a wet road," he said. "You caused a lot of injury to a lot of people. That is going to live with you and the family involved.

"We need to protect other road users.

"When you do get your licence back make sure you drive safely."