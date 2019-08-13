Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Driver banned after injuring three children in 60mph crash

13 August, 2019 - 16:15
Jordan Giles has been banned from driving for four months after a three car collision on the B1145 at Aylsham. Picture: Google

Jordan Giles has been banned from driving for four months after a three car collision on the B1145 at Aylsham. Picture: Google

Archant

A 22-year-old who injured three children and their parents after taking a bend at 60mph on a wet road has been banned from driving.

Jordan Giles said he "lost control" of his Seat Ibiza on the B1145 at Aylsham on January 12.

After "drifting" into the opposite lane he collided with two oncoming vehicles, writing off all three cars.

He admitted driving without due care and attention at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Stacie Cossey said Giles had "drifted into the opposite carriageway into the path of a blue Nissan Micra".

"He clipped that vehicle before hitting vehicle number three head on, a black Volkswagen Touran," she said.

Five people, including three children, were in the Touran when Giles struck them at "tremendous pace" Ms Cossey said.

"The driver of the Micra said she saw a car come around the bend at full speed, over the white line by about half a metre.

"The car hit her all along the driver's side and the car behind hers was also hit.

"The driver of the Volkswagen was driving at around 40mph and said the Seat came towards them at tremendous pace, skidding, and hit them full on.

You may also want to watch:

"It impacted the passenger side and bounced off and hit the driver's side before coming to rest on the opposite carriageway."

In police interview Giles, of Normandy Drive, Dereham, said the back end of his car started "slipping out" as he took the turn at 60mph.

"The driver of the Touran suffered traumatic dissection of the carotid artery and the passenger suffered a fractured wrist," Ms Cossey added.

"Three children in the back of the car received multiple bruises, chipped teeth, trauma and tissue damage.

"All three vehicles were written off."

Appearing unrepresented, Giles told the court: "I came around the right hand bend and the back came out.

"I tried braking but I scraped down the side of the Micra and hit the Touran.

"I checked if the kids and parents in the car were alright and waited for the police to turn up."

Chair of the bench Darren Gilkes banned Giles from driving for four months.

"You caused serious injury with excessive speed on a wet road," he said. "You caused a lot of injury to a lot of people. That is going to live with you and the family involved.

"We need to protect other road users.

"When you do get your licence back make sure you drive safely."

Most Read

Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers

Drivers warned roundabout will be completely closed over bank holiday weekend

The Fiveways roundabout in Earlham Road, Norwich, will be completely shut over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Norwich City fans queuing for West Ham game seats express frustration at new membership system

Norwich City fans queueing at Carrow Road for West Ham tickets. Picture Bethany Whymark.

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 60-year-old who fell down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Music venue to become new home for away fans before Norwich City games

A popular music venue is to become the new home for away fans before Norwich City games this season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

‘Paul lived for today’ - Tribute to motorcyclist after fatal crash

Paul Siely, who was originally from Happisburgh in Norfolk, died in a road traffic collision in Woolpit near Borley Green, Suffolk, on August 9, 2019. Picture: Suffolk Police

Man had dentures stuck in throat for eight days after routine surgery

A 72-year-old man's dentures were stuck in his throat after an operation and not found for eight days. Pictured, an X-ray of the man's neck. Photo: BMJ Case Reports 2019

Eating disorder treatment has come a long way since ‘brutal’ methods - but future still daunting, admits charity boss

Nancy Pearce OBE, founder of Beat and chief executive Andrew Radford celebrate the 30th anniversary of the charity. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists