Drink driver caught at three times legal limit on A1067

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:11 AM June 29, 2022
A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving while more than three times the legal alcohol limit on the A1067.

Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted just after midnight on Wednesday (June 29) that a driver had been stopped by an off duty officer after being seen driving "all over the road" in Foxley, north of Dereham.

Officers said the driver blew 110 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath in a roadside test.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

The driver was arrested and taken in to custody.

