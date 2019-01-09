Search

Driver arrested after police discover knife in car

09 January, 2019 - 07:34
Police in Thetford seized this weapon after stopping a vehicle. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk Constabulary

A man was arrested after police found a knife when they stopped to check his vehicle.

Breckland police stopped the car in Thetford on Tuesday (January 8) night using their stop and search powers. They tweeted a picture of the knife, which they described as a “nasty object” and said the man had been arrested.

Norfolk Constabulary posted a 30pc reduction in selected knife crime offences last year, and the highest conviction rate since 2010.

They said targeted operations against violent gangs, alongside prevention work in schools, seemed to be paying off and said violence connected to knives was generally contained within the “criminal fraternity”.

According to the latest Home Office figures, released last month, selected knife crime offences fell in Norfolk by 30pc last year, from 335 to 230.

And the number resulting in a conviction or caution rose from 277 to 286, the highest since 2010.

