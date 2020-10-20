Driver arrested in connection with cyclist’s death
PUBLISHED: 13:25 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 20 October 2020
A man has been arrested in connection with a crash at Swannington in which a popular Hellesdon cyclist and athlete was killed.
Sze-Ming Cheung, 44, was cycling on Reepham Road, Swannington, near Reepham, as part of training for an iron man race in Italy on a bike he had built when he was involved in a fatal crash with a grey Nissan Navara on June 7, 2018.
A man was arrested in the Coltishall area on Tuesday, October 20 on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned.
The arrest comes as a result of additional enquiries made into the case following a review after Mr Cheung’s inquest in July this year.
The inquest, held at Norwich Coroner’s Court, heard Mr Cheung’s bike was struck by the Navara, which had swerved to avoid a van that had overtaken Mr Cheung’s bike.
