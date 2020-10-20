Search

Driver arrested in connection with cyclist’s death

PUBLISHED: 13:25 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 20 October 2020

Sze-Ming Cheung (second from left) with his mother Wai-Hing (centre) and brothers Dick (far left) and Jack (far right). PIC: Supplied by Cheung family.

Archant

A man has been arrested in connection with a crash at Swannington in which a popular Hellesdon cyclist and athlete was killed.

Scene where cyclist killed in crash at Swannington. PIC: Peter WalshScene where cyclist killed in crash at Swannington. PIC: Peter Walsh

Sze-Ming Cheung, 44, was cycling on Reepham Road, Swannington, near Reepham, as part of training for an iron man race in Italy on a bike he had built when he was involved in a fatal crash with a grey Nissan Navara on June 7, 2018.

A man was arrested in the Coltishall area on Tuesday, October 20 on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned.

The arrest comes as a result of additional enquiries made into the case following a review after Mr Cheung’s inquest in July this year.

The inquest, held at Norwich Coroner’s Court, heard Mr Cheung’s bike was struck by the Navara, which had swerved to avoid a van that had overtaken Mr Cheung’s bike.

