Drone and police dogs used to track down man who fled after failing to stop for police in Norwich

Police arrested a driver after they failed to stop. Photo: Norfolk police Archant

The police drone and force dogs were used to track down a man who fled his vehicle after failing to stop for police.

Driver of this vehicle was arrested for disqual driving, positive @DrugWipeUK and for failing to stop. After a short pursuit the male has decamped from the vehicle. The #PoliceDrone and @NSPoliceDogs were deployed. He was caught. Thanks #Team1! #Fatal4 #OpMoonshotCity #TeamEffort pic.twitter.com/BxJEfHwLkk — Norwich Police (@NorwichPoliceUK) January 22, 2019

Norwich police tweeted on Tuesday afternoon to say the driver had been arrested for driving while disqualified, recording a positive drugs wipe and failing to stop for officers.

They said that after a “short pursuit” the man left the vehicle, and the constabulary used the police drone and dogs to track him down.

On their Twitter account, they referenced their Operation Moonshot, which was launched in April 2016 to disrupt organised crime.