Driver arrested for FOURTH time for driving while banned
PUBLISHED: 20:22 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:22 03 July 2019
Archant
A man was arrested for the fourth time for being disqualified from driving.
It happened in Lynn Road, Downham Market, at around 11.10am on Wednesday.
Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said it was the fourth time the driver had been arrested for the offence.
They added: "His partner, whose car he was driving, was reported for permitting him to drive with no insurance."