Driver who failed drugs test arrested after taking motorbike without consent
PUBLISHED: 16:07 22 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:07 22 February 2020
Police have arrested a driver after they tested positive for both cannabis and cocaine while driving a motorcycle they had taken without consent.
The east team of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped a moped near South Quay in Great Yarmouth shortly before 3.30pm on Saturday, February 22.
The driver was arrested for taking the motorcycle without consent and driving without a licence or insurance.
The driver also tested positive for both substances following a drug wipe, police said.