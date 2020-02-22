Driver who failed drugs test arrested after taking motorbike without consent

Police have arrested a driver after they tested positive for both cannabis and cocaine while joyriding a motorcycle without a license or insurance. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team. Archant

Police have arrested a driver after they tested positive for both cannabis and cocaine while driving a motorcycle they had taken without consent.

East team just stopped motorcycle in @GYarmouthPolice. Driver arrested for TWOC, no license/insurance #Seized #Sec165 and then provided a positive @DrugWipeUK for cannabis and cocaine. #fatal4 45/810 pic.twitter.com/4bxLcKMRbc — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) February 22, 2020

The east team of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped a moped near South Quay in Great Yarmouth shortly before 3.30pm on Saturday, February 22.

The driver was arrested for taking the motorcycle without consent and driving without a licence or insurance.

The driver also tested positive for both substances following a drug wipe, police said.