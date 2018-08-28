Driver arrested for drugs after doing 110mph on A11

A driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driver after being stopped by Norfolk Police doing 110mph on the A11 at Thetford. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

A driver was arrested after being stopped while driving at 110mph on the A11 in Norfolk.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Central team stopped a car last night travelling at 110mph #A11 #Thetford



Driver was arrested on suspicion of #DrugDriving after providing a positive @DrugWipeUK #Fatal4 #1193 @SgtChrisHarris pic.twitter.com/Ut6HcPMycY — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) November 25, 2018

Road police officers clocked the car breaking the speed limit near Thetford on Saturday night.

The motorist subsequently tested positive in a roadside test and was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Sergeant Chris Harris, of Norfolk & Suffolk’s Roads & Armed Policing Team, tweeted: “Great work team. Its stops like these where you never know what you may have prevented. The roads will be safer for us all.”