Driver arrested for drugs after doing 110mph on A11

PUBLISHED: 13:29 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:34 25 November 2018

A driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driver after being stopped by Norfolk Police doing 110mph on the A11 at Thetford. Picture: Ian Burt

A driver was arrested after being stopped while driving at 110mph on the A11 in Norfolk.

Road police officers clocked the car breaking the speed limit near Thetford on Saturday night.

The motorist subsequently tested positive in a roadside test and was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Sergeant Chris Harris, of Norfolk & Suffolk’s Roads & Armed Policing Team, tweeted: “Great work team. Its stops like these where you never know what you may have prevented. The roads will be safer for us all.”

