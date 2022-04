A driver has been arrest for drug offences and possession of a weapon in Mundford. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

A driver has been arrested for drug offences and carrying a weapon in a village near Thetford.

The Thetford Safer Neighbourhood Team, part of Breckland Police, had stopped the driver in Mundford.

The driver was then arrested for drug driving and possession of cannabis, a bladed article and an offensive weapon.