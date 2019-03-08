Search

Driver who tried to flee police caught after running into dead end

PUBLISHED: 07:46 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:46 19 June 2019

A driver tried to flee from Norwich police - and ran into a dead end. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

A driver tried to flee from Norwich police - and ran into a dead end. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk Constabulary

A driver who tried to run away from police after refusing to stop his car when asked was arrested - after he ran into a dead end.

Norwich police had asked the driver to stop on Tuesday morning in the Waddington Street area of the city, as part of their Operation Moonshot initiative.

But the man failed to stop and then got out of his car to try to run away from police.

However, Norwich police tweeted that the man had run into a dead end.

They said he had been "detained for numerous driving offences in the Waddington Street area".

Operation Moonshot was first launched in west Norfolk three years ago. It was extended to Norwich and has just been rolled out into Great Yarmouth.

It uses automated number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras to provide live intelligence to officers.

Since April 2016, police have made more than 680 arrests, seized hundreds of uninsured or non-roadworthy vehicles and found large quantities of drugs and stolen property."

