Driver arrested after testing positive for drugs

PUBLISHED: 20:23 22 January 2019

A driver has been arrested after testing positive for drugs. Photo: Archant

A driver who was pulled over for having a defective brake light has been arrested after they tested positive for drugs.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the driver in the Great Yarmouth area earlier today (Tuesday, January 22).

Initially pulled over for having a defective brake light, officers then carried out a routine drugs test which came back positive and the driver was subsequently arrested.

On Twitter NSRAPT said: “East team are out on proactive patrol in the [Great Yarmouth] area. They have just stopped this vehicle because of a defective brake light. The driver has been arrested after providing a positive [drug wipe].”

