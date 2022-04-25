Driver arrested after person threatened in King's Lynn

A motorist has been arrested after a person reported being threatened in King’s Lynn. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of affray and drink-driving after a person reported being threatened in King’s Lynn.

Police were called at 5pm on Saturday, April 16, after receiving reports that two drivers, one driving a Black Range Rover and the other a blue BMW estate, were involved in an incident at the junction of Lynn Road and Queen Mary Road.

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of affray and drink-driving in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident take place to come forward.

Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with any dashcam footage should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/27923/22.