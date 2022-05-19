News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Person banned from driving arrested after crashing into pedestrian crossing

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:30 PM May 19, 2022
Dereham High Street

Dereham High Street where the crash happened. - Credit: Archant

A person who had been banned from driving has been caught by police after crashing a car they had taken into a pedestrian crossing.

It happened this morning at the crossing in Dereham High Street where the driver refused to provide officers with a roadside breath test.

As well as being disqualified from driving they were also found to have taken the vehicle without consent and had no insurance.

No one was injured in the crash. 

The driver was caught by Breckland Police with the help of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

This newspaper contacted police but they did not supply more details


Norfolk Live News
Dereham News

