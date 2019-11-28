Search

'You cannot get back behind the wheel': driver admits causing biker's death

PUBLISHED: 13:07 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:13 28 November 2019

Tributes have started to be laid at the site of the crash on Southtown Road. Picture: Joseph Norton

A dangerous driver has admitted causing the death a 25-year-old motorcyclist.

Hin Liow, 47, admitted causing the death of Alec Pentelow-Bramham, who died following a collision on Southtown Road, in Great Yarmouth.

Mr Pentelow-Bramham was riding his black Lexmoto Arrow motorbike at around 10pm on Tuesday, November 6, when he was involved in the collision with a black Peugeot 207 which was being driven by Liow.

Although Mr Pentelow-Bramham was treated at the scene, an inquest opening into his death held in King's Lynn, said that he died of a severe head injury.

Liow, who had been living in the Beccles area at the time of the accident, admitted causing the death of Mr Pentelow-Bramham by dangerous driving, when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

Liow had the help of an interpreter for the short hearing on Wednesday.

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned the case and imposed an interim driving ban on Liow.

He told him: "You cannot get back behind the wheel."

Judge Holt adjourned the case until January 9 for sentence and also ordered a pre-sentence report.

He told Liow: "The court needs to know much more about you and the probation service will prepare a report on you."

He bailed Liow and made a condition that he co-operate with the preparation of a report.

However Judge Holt warned Liow: "Custody is to be highly likely in this case."

John Farmer appeared for the prosecution, and said that they had CCTV footage of some of the driving by Liow. Ian James appeared for Liow.

Mr Pentelow-Bramham was living at Moreton Court, in Great Yarmouth, at the time of the accident.

Liow was arrested at the scene and the road was closed for four hours following the crash.

After the fatal accident floral tributes were also left at the scene.

A resident of Southtown Road, who did not want to be named, also spoke at the time about how she was leaving her house to walk her dog when the accident happened.

She described the sound of the crash as "horrifying" and police also appealed for any witnesses.

