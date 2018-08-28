Search

Driver abandons car after crashing into wall

PUBLISHED: 13:46 17 January 2019

A driver fled from his car after crashing into a wall in Dereham. Picture: Breckland Police

Archant

A driver abandoned their car but left a mobile phone behind after crashing into a wall in Dereham.

Officers were called to Neville Close at just before 8pm on Wednesday January 16 following a report that a vehicle had crashed into a wall.

A male was also reported to have been seen running off and police arrived on the scene just after 8pm.

Paula Gilluley, Breckland engagement officer, said: “A search of the area was conducted by officers, including a police dog but at this time the driver has not been located.

“A search of the vehicle resulted in a mobile phone and some paperwork being seized from the car and our inquiries are ongoing.”

