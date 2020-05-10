Search

Warning after driver caught doing 55mph in 30mph zone

PUBLISHED: 09:47 10 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:47 10 May 2020

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing eastern team stopped a driver, who was clocked at travelling 55mph in a 30mph limit, in Rollesby. Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Twitter

Archant

Motorists are being warned that “speed limits remain unchanged” after a driver was stopped doing 55mph in a 30mph limit.

https://publish.twitter.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FNSRAPT%2Fstatus%2F1259180586960400385&widget=Tweet

With the Norfolk and Suffolk Safety Camera and Central Ticket Office reporting last month that a reduction in traffic during the coronavirus lockdown had opened up the roads for some to abuse speed limits, a motorist was stopped on the A149 at Rollesby, near Great Yarmouth, on Saturday, May 9.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing eastern team stopped the driver, who was clocked at travelling 55mph in a 30mph limit.

The team Tweeted: “PC880 from the East team has just stopped a driver on the A149 at Rollesby for travelling at 55mph in a 30 limit.

“As we keep saying, there maybe less traffic on the road but speed limits remain unchanged.”

According to Norfolk police, since the start of lockdown in March there has been a “dramatic” increase in drivers hitting the 100mph mark on Norfolk’s roads.

