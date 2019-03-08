Search

'Disappointing night' for police as 10 drink or drug-drivers arrested

PUBLISHED: 07:52 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:30 30 June 2019

A motorist stopped by police taking a breath test. Picture: John Giles/PA Wire.

Archant

Police said it has been a "disappointing night" on the roads as 10 drivers were stopped for drink or drug driving.

In central Norwich a car seen exhibiting some "very poor driving" was stopped and the driver found to be nearly twice the drink drive limit.

In north Norwich police responded to information from a member of the public and stopped a silver Ford transit van in the Shorncliffe Avenue area.

The driver failed a drug wipe for cannabis.

And by the early hours of the morning, police in Great Yarmouth said they had six in custody for either drink driving or failing to provide a breath test at the roadside.

It was above two earlier drink drive arrests the team made in the night shift.

