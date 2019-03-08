'Disappointing night' for police as 10 drink or drug-drivers arrested
PUBLISHED: 07:52 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:30 30 June 2019
Archant
Police said it has been a "disappointing night" on the roads as 10 drivers were stopped for drink or drug driving.
In central Norwich a car seen exhibiting some "very poor driving" was stopped and the driver found to be nearly twice the drink drive limit.
In north Norwich police responded to information from a member of the public and stopped a silver Ford transit van in the Shorncliffe Avenue area.
You may also want to watch:
The driver failed a drug wipe for cannabis.
And by the early hours of the morning, police in Great Yarmouth said they had six in custody for either drink driving or failing to provide a breath test at the roadside.
It was above two earlier drink drive arrests the team made in the night shift.
Comments have been disabled on this article.