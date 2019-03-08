‘He wanted to ram a police car’ - man arrested for drink and drug driving

Picture: Norfolk Police

A man who ‘wanted to ram a police car’ has been arrested for stealing a car and driving it while unfit through drink and drugs.

Officers from the roads and armed policing team and Halesworth arrested the driver on the A140 at Thornham for taking a car without permission and being unfit to drive.

“He also wanted to ram a police car but luckily that didn’t happen,” officers said.