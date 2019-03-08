Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘He wanted to ram a police car’ - man arrested for drink and drug driving

PUBLISHED: 08:09 16 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:09 16 March 2019

Police arrested a driver for driving while unfit through drink and drugs. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police arrested a driver for driving while unfit through drink and drugs. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

A man who ‘wanted to ram a police car’ has been arrested for stealing a car and driving it while unfit through drink and drugs.

Officers from the roads and armed policing team and Halesworth arrested the driver on the A140 at Thornham for taking a car without permission and being unfit to drive.

“He also wanted to ram a police car but luckily that didn’t happen,” officers said.

Most Read

Report of “suspicious man” sparked lockdown at a Norfolk school

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Firefighters battle large gorse fire at north Norfolk beauty spot

Firefighters were called to put out a fire at Kelling Heath. Picture: RICHARD BRUNTON PHOTOGRAPHY

“I had nothing to lose” - UEA graduate’s tragic spiral into crack and heroin addiction

Angela Davey. Picture: Facebook

‘Drugs are everywhere’ - police admit supply to city unchanged despite 1,000 arrests

Police officers seized more than £1,000 worth of Class A drugs while executing a drugs warrent in Russell Street on Monday. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Popular Norwich hot dog stand restores four-star food hygiene rating after reinspection

JD's Hotdogs stall in Norwich. Photo: Lauren Cope

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Report of “suspicious man” sparked lockdown at a Norfolk school

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Drugs are everywhere’ - police admit supply to city unchanged despite 1,000 arrests

Police officers seized more than £1,000 worth of Class A drugs while executing a drugs warrent in Russell Street on Monday. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘You will never succeed just biting nails’ - Farke ready to unleash attacking arsenal at Rotherham

Emi Buendia is starring in Norwich City's title tilt Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Report of “suspicious man” sparked lockdown at a Norfolk school

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Weird Norfolk: Both ladies in this Felbrigg Hall photo soon met their strange deaths

The Ketton sisters and Felbrigg Hall. Picture: THE NATIONAL TRUST / EDP Archive

‘He wanted to ram a police car’ - man arrested for drink and drug driving

Police arrested a driver for driving while unfit through drink and drugs. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists