Motorists arrested on suspicion of drink-driving

Two motorists have been arrested by police on suspicion of drink-driving.

A post on the Halesworth Police Facebook page said that the two drivers were arrested this weekend following a crash and a separate vehicle check.

The arrests were made on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 in north Suffolk.

It said: "Saturday - A driver arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following a road traffic collision at Homersfield.

"Sunday - A vehicle stop checked in Wissett and the driver was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after failing a roadside breath test."

And issuing a warning to motorists, Halesworth Police said: "Let's hope fewer of this weekend's stop checks are positive."