Motorists arrested on suspicion of drink-driving
PUBLISHED: 12:40 12 May 2019
Archant
Two motorists have been arrested by police on suspicion of drink-driving.
A post on the Halesworth Police Facebook page said that the two drivers were arrested this weekend following a crash and a separate vehicle check.
You may also want to watch:
The arrests were made on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 in north Suffolk.
It said: "Saturday - A driver arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following a road traffic collision at Homersfield.
"Sunday - A vehicle stop checked in Wissett and the driver was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after failing a roadside breath test."
And issuing a warning to motorists, Halesworth Police said: "Let's hope fewer of this weekend's stop checks are positive."
Comments have been disabled on this article.